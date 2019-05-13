Five Chinese who allegedly kidnapped their compatriots were arrested in Makati City after a intended victim escaped early Sunday morning.

The entrapment operation was conducted by Las Pinas city police and Makati city police around 1:30 am at Circuit Plaza, Ayala in Makati City after the Chinese suspects received ransom of P150,000 from one of the victims who escaped.

Ou Shen said around 11:45 last Friday while they were walking along Verdant Ave, Pamplona 3 in Las Pinas City when a white van with ten occupants stopped and brought them inside the vehicle but he escaped.

Shen reported the incident to their boss who accompanied him to the police.

A commotion ensued upon arrest and inspection of the vehicle as the building guards intervened which prompted police officers to introduce themselves.

Suspects were identified as Li Wei, 29; Ruan Hu Bin, 29,; Chen Sing, 29, ; Weng Peng, Chao 29, ; and Li Hui Sie.

In a phone interview with Police Master Sergeant Marciso Torreon from Las Pinas police station, he said the reason the group is asking for money is because they were the ones who processed the documents of the three victims for them to work in the Philippines.

“But upon arrival, they worked for another company,” Torreon said.

He said the suspects owned a call center company which allegedly runs illegal gambling.

Torreon said the suspects are now detained at Las Pinas police station for further questioning and proper documentation and filing of appropriate charges in court.

Police also held drivers of the van, both Filipinos, to determine their involvement. Ella Dionisio/DMS