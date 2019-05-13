Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, National Capitol Region director, told store owners to seek exemption permits first before selling alcohol to foreigners.

This is the reminder of Eleazar as there is a 48-hour liquor ban which is part of the Philippine National Police (PNP) security preparation for the 2019 midterm elections on Monday.

“We will strictly enforce this 48-hour liquor ban and we will arrest anyone (who violates),” he said.

“If they did not seek exemption (permit) and we saw foreigners drinking, there still a violation so better for them to secure (exemption permit) first,” Eleazar added.

He said some bars, especially those who cater to foreigners, were exempted by the Commission of Election but he clarified that Filipinos are not allowed in those establishments.

As of 3 pm, around 300 were arrested for violating the liquor ban.

The highest number of violators was recorded in NCR, with five soldiers held in Quezon City.

Based on police records, 185 ere arrested in Quezon City, 30 in the northern part of Metro Manila, 27 in Manila, 23 in the southern part of Metro Manila and seven in the eastern side.

Forty-two were arrested in Cordillera, 29 in Central Visayas, 19 in Eastern Visayas, 14 in Central Luzon and six in Bicol region.

The PNP implemented the liquor ban at 12:01 of May 12, Sunday. It will be lifted on May 14.

The law provides one to six years of imprisonment to those who will violate the ban. Ella Dionisio/DMS