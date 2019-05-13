One day before the 2019 midterm election, the Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested around 100 alleged vote buyers and sellers nationwide.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesperson, said out of 20 incidents of vote buying, 149 were arrested while 10 are at large.

National Capital Region recorded the highest number of violators with 108 followed by Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) region with 25 violators, eight in Western Visayas, six in SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani at General Santos City); four in Bicol region, three in Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan); two in Cagayan Valley and Northern Mindanao; and one arrested in Cordillera.

"We urge the public to help document suspected violations, preserve the evidence, and inform authorities of the incident right away,” said Banac in a statement. Ella Dionisio/DMS