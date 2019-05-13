President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday wished all mothers a “happy” and “contented” life as Filipinos celebrate Mother’s Day.

“To all mothers (here) in the Philippines and abroad. Happy Mother’s Day and I’d wish you a very happy and contented life,” Duterte said in a video message.

Duterte said he saw the hardship of her mother.

“I know how is it to be a mother because I have a mother (too) and I saw her hardships and comfort. Long live to all mothers!,” he said.

Malacanang, in a separate statement, said nobody, not even fathers, can equal the tender, love and care mothers shower their children from their birth till their growing years.

“The sacrifice mothers make to provide their sons and daughters sustenance, growth and development of their potentials is immeasurable and incomparable,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

“The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God, as St. Therese of Liseux said, is the heart of a mother. From morning until dawn, she struggles to make the child not only happy but protected from any harm, injury or illness. She toils as well for the realisation of the offspring’s dream,” he said.

Panelo said today will be the day to pay tribute to all mothers as to them belong the highest “accolade there is to bestow”.

“For such virtues, the world should give universal recognition to these worthy women of unsurpassed selflessness, and place them into the pantheon of heroes,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS