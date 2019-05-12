Seventeen individuals were nabbed in Muntinlupa City Saturday morning due to alleged vote-buying and vote-selling.

According to an initial police report, an information was tipped to the Regional Special Operations Unit of the National Capital Region Police Office at around 11am regarding the suspected illegal activities inside Minerva Compound in Barangay Putatan.

Upon arrival in the area, police arrested six people for alleged vote-buying and 11 others for suspected vote-selling.

Police confiscated 17 pieces of letter envelopes containing 500-peso bill each and 122 envelopes with 300-peso bill each or a total of P45,100. Authorities also seized a list of voters with their addresses and precinct numbers, sample ballots, and details of the amount of cash distributions.

Suspects were brought to NCRPO for proper disposition. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS