President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that he has dissuaded his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, from running for president.

In a speech in Pasig City where the ruling PDP-Laban held its miting de avance, Duterte said that being a president is not an easy job.

"That's why I told Inday (Carpio), I told her: Don't run for president. You can't get anything from it. For as long as there are parasites and there are leeches and there are...people bereft or totally bankrupt of their principles in life, you will find difficulty," he said.

"It could be the media, they will destroy you. And it could be the other people who’d think every day how to get rid of you. It does not pay," Duterte said.

He said if Carpio would become a president, she would have to contend with people similar to "Bikoy," referring to the hooded man in the "Ang Totoong Narco List" video series.

In the videos, Bikoy accused some of Duterte's family members and former close aide Christopher "Bong" Go of their involvement to illegal drug trade. They denied the allegations.

"You have to contend with the Bikoys. You have to contend with this son of a b**** and with the b**** in media, they're many," Duterte said.

He said that some members of the media engaged in filthy works because they are not earning enough money.

"But for those people who are into it, I know. Because if you only (rely) on your salary, in your publication, you are paid for the column, (it) does not fit into your style...you want cars, you want to have a house," he said.

He also said that there are also "idiot" soldiers who thought that they know better.

"And that would be a warning to you. Magdalo, Trillanes, and Alejano. Be careful with soldiers who are into adventurism. Like in other countries, they will stage a coup d’etat. In Africa, and they stay there for five years and they become billionaires overnight and you have to have a hard time removing them. Has to take an international action. America, UN, they will enter," he said, referring to opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, who is running for senator.

He said Trillanes and Alejano have been saying things even if they were just hearsay.

"That stupidity, just because you are a graduate of what? PMA (Philippine Military Academy)? And you think that you’re smart? Then you try into adventurism. You are elected then you abuse people," he said.

Duterte accused Trillanes and the Magdalo, a group of former mutineers, of being behind the Bikoy video series. Celerina Monte/DMS