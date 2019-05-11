Three died inside a ward at the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong City Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to a police report, a patient named Joshua Anthony Ocampo, 27, was shot dead by his grandfather identified as Wilfredo Ocampo, 80. The older Ocampo also reportedly shot his wife, Cecilia Ocampo, 78, before killing himself.

Police said at 2:43 pm, the suspect along with his wife visited their grandson at the center.

The three were talking about their family when Joshua allegedly said something which taunted Wifredo to point a gun and shoot him in the chest and his side.

Witnesses reported that after the last gunshot, they rushed to the scene and discovered the three with serious wounds.

Wilfredo Ocampo and Joshua were declared dead on the spot. Cecilia Ocampo was rushed to the infirmary of the center but was declared dead around 4:55 pm.

Wilfredo Ocampo sustained gunshot wounds in his head due to an apparent suicide while his wife was shot in the chest.

Authorities recovered one caliber .45 pistol, one magazine with two unfired bullets and one live bullet were in its chamber, five spent shells and three fired slugs.

Authorities said Wilfredo Ocampo frequently visited Joshua at the center since he was admitted two years ago.

Police sees this as a reason the security guards did not suspect a firearm hidden inside the envelope carried by the suspect.

"That's the biggest question in our investigation because there were uniformed guards in the main gate as well as the area where the incident happened. We would like to know how the suspect was able to carry the gun inside despite the security," Mandaluyong Police Chief Colonel Moises Villaceran said in a radio interview over dzMM.

"The grandfather was a frequent visitor that's maybe why he was able to gain the trust of the personnel there," Villaceran added.

He said an employee of the hospital received a warning from the father of the victim prior to the suspect's visit.

"We talked to an employee of the hospital and said he was informed by Joshua's father to not allow his son's grandfather top enter the establishment. We are investigating if there is a fight between them or how the father knew that the suspect might possibly do something to Joshua," he explained.

Villaceran also said the police is investigating the case and deciding whether the hospital should also take responsibility for the incident. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS