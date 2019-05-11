Malacañang extended on Friday its condolences to the family and friends of Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Datu Abul Khayr Dangcal Alonto who passed away at the age of 73.

"The Palace expresses its deep sympathies and condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the late Secretary Datu Abul Khayr Dangcal Alonto," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

MinDA, in a statement, said Alonto died at 10 pm "due to complications to lungs and heart."

"A life dedicated to advance the lives of all Mindanaoans, Secretary Alonto selflessly and relentlessly fought for Mindanao until the end, a true warrior for development and advocate of peace," MinDA said.

Panelo noted that Alonto served the government in various capacities before he became a member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet.

He was elected as vice mayor of Marawi City in 1972 and later became Acting Mayor of Marawi City in 1974. He was also elected as an assemblyman in 1979 and sat as the interim head of the Regional Autonomous Government.

He was the first Muslim chairperson and secretary of the Mindanao Development Authority.

"Sec. Alonto devoted his professional career in contributing to the socioeconomic transformation of Mindanao from a land of promise to a land of fulfillment. The nation is grateful for his services and we are confident that his legacy would continue to inspire leaders, government workers, and people to advance the cause of peace and development in Mindanao," he said.

"We are going to miss his amiable and smiling presence. We pray Allah grant him eternal repose of his soul," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS