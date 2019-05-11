The United Kingdom and Philippine forces just concluded a trauma risk management training ( TRiM) which started last month.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said the training is part of the Memoramdum of Understanding (MOU) between UK and Philippines.

“The MOU on co-operation between the government of the Republic of the Philippines and the government of the United Kingdom of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland provides joint training, exchange of trainees and instructors, and information on training related matters,” he said.

“The TRiM which was conducted from April 24, 2019 was culminated here at the headquarters on May 9, 2019,” he added.

Zagala said this “is a series of training for the members of the Philippine Army launched in September 2018 that covered three phases namely, policy formulation phase, pilot training phase and trainer’s training phase.”

The Philippine Army extended an invitation to the British Attaché to the Philippines, Col. Mike Page to train Army troops on operational stress management after the 2017 Marawi siege, said Zagala.

The Army aims to makes its soldiers apply peer delivered combat stress assessment in helping the early identification of soldiers at risk of combat trauma thus designating them with appropriate professional help, Zagala said.

British Marine and navy service members who served as the instructors and subject matter experts trained selected officers and enlisted personnel of the Philippine Army, said Zagala.

Zagala said the troops joined the training were personnel from the Light Reaction Regiment, First Scout Ranger Regiment, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division, 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division, and the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division.

“According to the British Royal Marines, TRiM is a psychological support tool of the Operational Stress Management that deals with potential stressors the military face in the line of their duty,” he said.

“Among the stressors are high intensity operations, unpleasant role such as body handling, involvement in previous trauma, threat of injury or death to self, high frequency deployments, constant bombardment and death of colleague,” he added.

Zagala emphasized the importance of training, especially to the Philippine Army troops who are facing “personal challenges.”

“This cooperation between the Philippines and the United Kingdom aims to empower our soldiers to help fellow soldiers in need. This will benefit those who face personal challenges after a conflict so they may be able to return to their normal lives,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS