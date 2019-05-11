The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG) arrested three alleged members of the ISIS ( Islamic State of Iraq and Syria)- Daulah Islamiyah Ranao in a separate operation in Paranaque City and Rizal Province on Friday.

CIDG-NCR chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnold Thomas Ibay, said in a press conference, arrested were Norodin Abolkhair Manalinding, Cairo Gen Manatao Abolkhair and Tagoranao Dimaro Sarip Jr.

Ibay said Manalinding and Abolkhair was arrested in Paranaque City around 3:30 am for violating the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act; Section 32 of RA 7166 of the Omnibus Election Code and RA 9516 or law on possessing explosives after they were arrested outside their residence and assorted firearms and ammunition were confiscated from them.

Sarip was arrested inside his residence at Cainta, Rizal around 6 am by the virtue of search warrants for violating the law on firearms and ammunition along with possessing explosives.

Ibay told The Daily Manila Shimbun they have been monitoring these persons since April after receiving intelligence reports they will come in Metro

“They also related to the one arrested last March,” he said.

He added Manalinding is allegedly the finance facilitator and recruiter of their group.

The CIDG-NCR chief said this is their continuing effort not only for the incoming election but in the government’s intensified effort to track down identified members of the terrorist group.

“Their arrest shall give justice to the victims of their atrocities, ensure public safety and security, and send a message to other members at-large that this government does not tolerate impunity,” said Ibay. Ella Dionisio/DMS