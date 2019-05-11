All military units and camps nationwide were placed under red alert three days before the 2019 mid-term election.

Col. Noel Detoyato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief said AFP Chief of Staff General Benjamin Madrigal Jr. declared red alert in bases and camps Friday.

"The AFP is on red alert status starting 8:00 am, May 10, in support to the Commission on Elections, and the Philippine National Police in the upcoming national and local elections," Madrigal said.

"This declaration is to ensure that our troops and all AFP personnel are ready to act on any emergency and thwart all possible threats that may arise," he noted.

"We are ready to respond appropriately for the honest, orderly, and peaceful conduct of elections," he added.

Detoyato added that leaves of all the military personnel are cancelled to make sure troops are available for deployment.

"During red alert, leaves are cancelled and only emergency leaves are allowed," he said.

It can be recalled that during last Tuesday's send off ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo, Madrigal said the AFP has committed a total of 98,000 personnel to assure the peaceful conduct of next week's mid-term poll. Robina Asido/DMS