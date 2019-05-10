Three people, including a soldier, were killed while one was wounded in an ambush and encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army ( NPA) in Isabela province this week.

Maj. Noriel Tayaban, public affairs chief of the 5th Infantry Division, said the armed men attacked troops of 86th Infantry Battalion at the vicinity of Purok 7, Brgy San Sebastian, Jones around 10 am last May 7.

Tabayan said the soldiers, who were in civilian clothes, were inspecting the Community Support Projects of 86th IB when they were ambushed.

He said the attack resulted to the death of a soldier identified as Private First Class Esternado Zipagan and wounding of militiaman Joey Baguiwong.

Tabayan said government troops pursued the attackers which resulted into a clash at the vicinity of Brgy San Sebastian, Jones on May 8.

He said the encounter has resulted in the killing of two alleged NPA rebels and recovery of war and election campaign materials.

Tabayan said recovered were an M-16 rifle, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), different kinds of ammunition as well as PNP uniforms, combat packs with personal belongings and subversive documents and flyers of partylists and some candidates in Monday's election.

Soldiers continue to go after the armed men who killed the soldier and injured the militiaman. Robina Asido/DMS