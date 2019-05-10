The Philippine National Police ( PNP) is set to implement a 48-hour liquor ban on May 12 ahead of Monday's midterm elections.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesperson, said starting from 12:01 of May 12, selling and drinking alcohol will be prohibited.

“On May 12, we will impose liquor ban as part of the law being implemented during election,” Banac said.

“That’s why starting 12:01 (May 12) until 12 midnight of May 13, there will be 48-hour liquor ban,” he said.

The PNP said this ban is for the purpose of having a peaceful and orderly election. Ella Dionisio/DMS