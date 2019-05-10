President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not interested in filing charges against those people in the ouster plot matrix and "Bikoy" who accused his minor daughter of having a link in the illegal drug trade.

In the campaign rally in Bohol on Wednesday night, Duterte hit opposition Otso Diretso for the alleged "black propaganda" against his administration, including his daughter Veronica "Kitty" Duterte.

"I'm not interested to file cases. I was asked if it was included in the propaganda for...honestly, do people really believe in Otso Diretso? You will go directly to hell. If you vote for them, it's up to you," he said.

"But they aren't worth anything. Just look at them. Look at how dirty they play. It's very dirty," Duterte added.

''Bikoy'', the hooded man in the series of video of "Ang Totoong Narco List," accused Duterte's children former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Kitty; son-in-law Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio; and former close aide Christopher "Bong" Go of being involved in illegal drug trade. Duterte's family members and Go denied the allegations.

Peter Joemel Advincula surfaced last Monday at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines' office and claimed he was ''Bikoy'' in the video. He had said there was a threat to his life and he wanted the help of the IBP in filing the complaints against Paolo, Carpio and Go. But the IBP declined to provide legal aid to Bikoy.

On Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a press briefing, presented several diagrams or matrices of some groups and individuals who were allegedly behind to discredit his administration by coming out with the "Ang Totoong Narco List" video.

"Now their Otso (Diretso) has created another black propaganda. So I revealed it. There is an intelligence community but it's not Filipino. Actually, you would know who it is if you try to read my character. That was revealed in the matrix," he said.

Duterte also said the voice in the video of the "Ang Totoong Narco List" was a soldier who belongs to Magdalo.

"It was a Magdalo production, Trillanes...it's a soldier's lingo. It's sarcastic. Well anyway, the truth always comes out," he said, referring to opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Magdalo is a group formed by former mutineers, such as Trillanes and Magdalo party-list Representative Gary Alejano, now running for the Senate under Otso Diretso.

Panelo, during the presentation of the matrices, said these were a product of intelligence information that Duterte received.

He had accused the Liberal Party, Magdalo, and some organizations and personalities of conspiring to discredit the Duterte administration and to boost the candidacies of the Otso Diretso.

Some personalities in the diagrams, such as Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and ABS-CBN reporter Gretchen Ho, who joined a dinner in Malacanang called by Duterte and his long-time partner Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena with some personalities from show business on Tuesday night, denied any involvement in the move to oust Duterte. They wondered why they were included in the matrix. Celerina Monte/DMS