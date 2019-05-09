Authorities on Tuesday arrested an alleged vote buyer in Quezon province.

A report from the Calabarzon police said a supporter of a certain candidate identified as Fredilino Cunanan was arrested after a sample ballot with attached P500 fell from his bag while on a checkpoint in Barangay Tabason, Tagkawayan.

Cunanan was flagged down for not wearing helmet while onboard his motorcycle.

When asked for his driver’s license and other documents, the sample ballot of political candidates with stapled P500 fell from his body bag.

Thirteen pieces of folded sample ballots were confiscated from Cunanan, including his motorcycle.

Last May 4, ten supporters of a gubernatorial candidate were arrested for alleged vote buying in Cavite.

Calabarzon police encouraged the public to report same incidents since there are available hotlines 24/7 to address complaints. Ella Dionisio/DMS