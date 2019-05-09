A municipal administrator was killed while two civilians were wounded in a shooting incident in Leyte on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police Lt. Col. Ma. Bella Rentuaya, Eastern Visayas regional spokesperson, said killed was Levi Mabini, 42, and a resident of Brgy. Daja Dako, San Isidro, Leyte.

She said the shooting incident occurred at the vicinity of Al-San gas station owned by San Isidro Mayor Susan Ang in Brgy. Capinyahan San Isidro, Leyte around 7:30 am.

Rentuaya said initial investigation showed Mabini was riding a single motorcycle driven by Remart Delima with their companions Joseph Misa and Alan Amen who were driving their own single motorcycles.

Unidentified men on a Ford Ranger Wildcard stopped near the gas station and shot Mabini.

Rentuaya said Mabini died due to multiple gunshot wounds. Misa and a certain Jea Itang, 19,were brought to Ormoc Hospital, due to gunshot wounds.

She said authorities recovered four pieces of M-16 empty shells, one empty shell of 9 mm pistol and an unfired ammunition of a cal .45 pistol.

Rentuaya said the suspect’s vehicle fled to an unknown direction after the shooting incident.

She said police are pursuing the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS