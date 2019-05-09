The Philippine National Police- Supervisory Office on Security and Investigation Agencies (PNP-Sosia) on Wednesday said they confiscated around 1,257 firearms from security guard and security agencies nationwide.

Police General Oscar Albayade, PNP head, said of the 1, 257 firearms, the National Capital Region remained the region with the most number of seized guns.

Brigadier General Noli Romana, PNP-Sosia director, presented 331 confiscated firearms where 250 came from security agencies who have ceased to operate and 81 from their post-to-post inspections from January 13 to May 8.

“This is our contribution for the preparation for the upcoming midterm elections,” Romana said.

He assured the public they are closely monitoring all agencies to prevent “unscrupulous” politicians to use security guards.

“The PNP Sosia's contribution is to conduct inspection within our course multiplier so that they will be assure that they will not be used for other purposes other than mandated to them which is to protect lives and properties of their clients and the community as a whole,” he said.

Romana added that security guards without firearms license and license to exercise security profession will be penalized along with their respective agencies.

He told reporters that fines for not having firearms license range from P50, 000 while license to exercise security profession range from P10, 000.

Albayalde said the confiscation drive by PNP-Sosia is part of their election preparation as some politicians own or are part owner of security agencies.

“Remember other candidates or even the incumbents, they personally own the agency... that’s why we saw some candidates or incumbent that their security came from their own security guards. This is part of our campaign on the calibration of loose firearms in our country,” he said.

He reiterated that around 5,000 loose firearms were confiscated nationwide.

The PNP chief urged politicians to secure their permits if they want to use their own security guards.

He said there is an ongoing validation and verification against unauthorized security agencies. Ella Dionisio/DMS