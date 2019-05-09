Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Wednesday said a man who said he is “Bikoy”, the man behind videos linking the family and associates of President Rodrigo Duterte also deceived some law enforcement agencies to give him money in exchange for “fake” information.

Without naming the agencies, Albayalde said Peter Jeomel Advincula, who claims to be “Bikoy” went to some law enforcement agencies and senior officers to give information about illegal drugs.

“I just can’t say the agencies. Even senior officer (was fooled). Of course we are on intense campaign on illegal drugs so whatever information we develop. But before he (Advincula) gives information, he asks for money and it turns out that everything he said are all false,” he said.

Recalling an incident in 2016, Albayalde said they received information from Advincula who said he is part of a big syndicate that there is a drug laboratory somewhere in Bicol.

But when the drug enforcement unit reached the said area what they found is a resort.

The PNP chief said Advincula knows how intelligence works.

“Way back 2016, based on our monitoring and profiling, when he was still inside (New Bilibid Prison) he made an inmate believe that he is involved with a syndicate and he knows a big laboratory in Bicol. It so happened that when verified. it was a resort,” he said.

“So this is how he lies and remember, before he gives information he asks for money first… He is good in selling information, even false information,” Albayalde added.

According to Albayalde Advincula received an estimate of P50,000 to P70,000 from the information he gave to law enforcement agencies.

He said they are waiting for a report from Baguio City whether Advincula has an existing or pending warrant of arrest as he was involved in a big-scale illegal recruitment scheme.

Albayalde said the purpose of Advincula is because of the possibility that he was paid to admit he is ''Bikoy'' or he is looking for other people who might be interested to pay him for information.

Based on their profiling, Advincula was convicted by a court in Bicol and served his six years sentence at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City for large-scale illegal recruitment.

On the latest matrix released by Malacanang, PNP said they support the effort of the government to identify the people behind the videos.

“We will continue to investigate and file the appropriate charges, if evidence warrants,” PNP spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac said in a statement.

Advincula showed himself to the public last Monday at the office of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. Reading from a statement, Advincula said what he revealed in the videos are true as he is part of an big drug syndicate in the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS