Three died and at least 67 were injured as a provincial bus and a truck collided Atimonan, Quezon province Monday evening, police said.

According to a report from Atimonan municipal police, the collision happened in Barangay Santa Catalina in Atimonan around 6:10 pm.

Police said an AMV Travel and Tours bus was going to Bicol when it hit into an Isuzu van on the other side of the descending potion of the diversion road after the bus tried to overtake.

The truck driver and another passenger named Benedict Borja Balencio and Michael Gerona died after getting stuck in the truck and sustaining fatal wounds.

Another person who, according to the police, is a passenger of the bus also died on the spot. Police have yet to identify the victim.

Meanwhile, the bus driver identified as Maximo Panelo Leoriego, 65 bus passengers and one passenger of the damaged truck were all brought to Doña Martha Memorial District Hospital and to Nuestra Seniora Delos Angeles General Hospital.

Those who sustained serious injury were later transferred to a hospital in Lucena City.

Leoriego was taken into police custody. Police said cases of multiple homicide, multiple injury and damage to property will be filed against the suspect. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS