The Integrated Bar of the Philippines ( IBP) on Tuesday said Peter Joemel Advincula, who claims he is "Bikoy" is not under their custody.

"We would like to dispel rumors that Mr. Peter Joemel Advincula is in the custody and care of IBP. The IBP leadership is unaware of his current whereabouts, it said in a statement.

The IBP explained that Advincula came to the IBP-National Center for Legal Aid (NCLA) to seek legal help.

IBP said his application, like any applications filed by their regular clients, are still subject to evaluation.

IBP also denied organizing or hosting the press conference on Monday afternoon where Advincula surfaced and read his statement.

"The presence of media outfits was not upon the invitation nor direction of the IBP. IBP did not craft Mr. Advincula's statement, and/or sworn statement," the IBP statement read.

IBP's Davao City chapter slammed its national leadership for permitting it to be used as the staging area for Bikoy's show." Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS