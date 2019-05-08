President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law bills that would aid first-time jobseekers and on energy efficiency.

Republic Act No. 11261, known as the "First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act," which was inked on April 10, aims to promote full employment and equality of gainful work and opportunities for its citizens.

"As such, the State shall expand accessibility to government services and provide incentives to improve a first time jobseeker's access to employment," the new Act read.

Under the law, all government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations, local government units, and government hospitals, shall not collect fee or charges from first time jobseeker.

The fee or charge should be in connection with the application for and the granting of licenses, proofs of identification, clearances, certificates or other documents usually required in the course of employment locally or abroad.

The benefit provided under the law should only be availed of once.

The covered transactions are clearances from the police, National Bureau of Investigation, and barangay, medical certificate from a public hospital, certificates of birth and marriage, transcript of academic records issued by state colleges and universities, tax identification number, unified multi-purpose ID card, and other documentary requirements issued by the government that may be required by employers from job applicants.

The waiver of fees and charges provided under the law should not include those collected in connection with the application to take professional licensure examination conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission, application for Philippine passport authentication and red ribbon of documents from the Department of Foreign Affairs, application for Career Service examination with the Civil Service Commission, and application for a driver's license from the Land Transportation Office.

The law also creates an interagency monitoring committee chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment, which could recommend the filing of an administrative complaint against any person who refuses to comply with the provision of the law.

Duterte also signed RA No. 11285 or the "Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act" on April 12.

The Department of Energy, the lead agency in the implementation of the Act, shall be responsible for the planning, formulation, development, implementation, enforcement, and monitoring of energy management policies and other related energy efficiency and conservation plans and programs. Celerina D. Monte/DMS