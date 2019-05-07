Military and police forces recovered firearms allegedly belonging to the New People’s Army ( NPA) with campaign materials of Bayan Muna and Kabataan Partylist in Palawan last Friday.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman, said the recovery of firearms with the campaign materials prove the alliance between the NPA and the partylist groups.

"This could prove or this could show us that they help each other," he added.

Arevalo said the campaign materials of Bayan Muna and Kabataan Partylist were recovered at the rebels camp in Barangay Culasian, Rizal, Palawan.

"These campaign paraphernalia were recovered at the camp of the terrorist group," he said.

"It indicates they probably have link and they (partylist) were directly receiving assistance from the terrorist group NPA for them to win in this election," he added.

Government forces also recovered one .50 caliber sniper rifle, 16 rounds of cal .50 ammunition, suppressor for M-14 rifle, assorted communist ideological books and dental paraphernalia during the operation.

Following the recovery, Arevalo reminds politicians not to give in to permits to campaign or permits to win by the rebel group.

"Let us not forget the advice of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the election candidates and party list groups not to pay permit to campaign or permit to win because it is strictly prohibited under the Constitution," he said.

Arevalo also advised candidates to inform police or military if they were planning to campaign in areas with rebels.

"We are going to provide area security so that they can freely do their campaign," he said. Robina Asido/DMS