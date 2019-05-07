Police General Oscar Albayalde, head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said the mayor of Marikina City finally restored his support to the PNP.

“We want to thank the mayor of Marikina for understanding and of course for bringing back the support for Philippine National Police,” Albayalde said in a press briefing.

This was confirmed by Marikina acting police chief Colonel Redrico Maranan.

The PNP chief urged the local chief executives to immediately call them if they have concerns with the organization.

“If they have concerns, they have the immediate commander. Talk to their respective chief of police or even to the regional director. Let’s not resolve it by anger,” he said.

Albayalde said the camp of Mayor Marcelino Teodoro asked to talk to him but they told them to meet other officers.

But in a chance interview, Maranan told reporters they did not have a meeting with Teodoro.

Last month, it was the PNP chief who revealed that the support of Marikina City to assigned police personnel was removed after the PNP failed to inform Teodoro about the change of leadership in the city police station. Ella Dionisio/DMS