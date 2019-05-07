Malacanang said on Monday Chinese restaurants, which allegedly were not accepting other nationals, would be investigated.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo urged the Filipinos who would be discriminated to file the appropriate complaint.

"Well, we have to investigate that if that is true. We cannot allow that to happen. They cannot be discriminating against Filipinos. Public business and therefore should cater to all," he said.

He said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III could also conduct a probe.

If a Filipino customer is shooed away from a Chinese restaurant, Panelo said, "the better step or thing to do is to file a complaint" as forcing oneself inside would only trigger a fight.

He said local government units should do their job of ensuring businesses in their locality would not discriminate.

Senator Panfilo Lacson earlier asked the government to investigate Chinese restaurants and businesses in the country catering only to their nationals.

On reports that some Chinese businesses have been competing with the Filipino small-and-medium enterprises, Panelo said the government would address the matter through the Department of Trade and Industry. Celerina Monte/DMS