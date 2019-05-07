Administration senatorial candidate Christopher "Bong" Go again removed his shirt to prove he has no tattoo that would link him to a drug syndicate as he challenged the Filipinos to vote for opposition Otso Diretso if they believe in the allegation by certain "Bikoy" who surfaced on Monday.

Go made the gesture and the challenge in front of Otso Diretso re-electionist Senator Bam Aquino during the launching of the Luntian Party-list "10 million trees challenge" in Calamba, Laguna.

"I challenge the Filipinos. If you believe Bikoy and on his allegations against the Duterte family and me, vote for Otso Diretso, Bam Aquino and (Magdalo Rep. Gary) Alejano," he said.

Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be the real "Bikoy," who came out with a series of video accusing Duterte's son, former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, son-in-law Manases Carpio, husband of presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, and Go surfaced.

He appeared at the office of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines to seek legal assistance in filing charges against Paolo, Carpio, Go and the entire Quadrangle Group in Bicol, whom he claimed were the members of the drug syndicate with financial controller based in Hong Kong.

Go said if the Filipinos, on the other hand, believe Duterte, they vote for him and the President's other backed candidates.

He said since this is election time, it is also the time for "black propaganda."

"We are being colored black so that they will become white. Black propaganda. Malicious. Election time," he said.

He added Bikoy should not have gone to IBP but instead at the mental hospital. Celerina Monte/DMS