The man behind the video "Ang Totoong Narcolist" claiming presidential son Paolo Duterte and senatorial candidate Christopher Lawrence ''Bong'' Go are linked to illegal drug trade, showed up at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Monday afternoon.

Peter Joemel Advincula, who said he is "Bikoy," decided to reveal himself due to threats to his life and his conscience.

"I need a lawyer to submit my sworn statement and help me file a case against the members of syndicate group that I named in the video series 'Ang Totoong Narcolist.' It is led by Paolo Duterte, Christopher ''Bong'' Tesoro Go and Maneses Carpio who is the husband of Sara Duterte," he explained in a statement which he read on television.

He added that aside from the drug syndicate "Davao Group," he is also planning to file a case against another illegal drug organization, the Quadrangle Group, which is based in Bicol.

Advincula denied relations with recently arrested web administrator Rodel Jayme who was allegedly responsible for uploading the videos online. He said he is not linked to opposition party, Otso Diretso and its running bets.

"I also don't have any connections to media personalities and institutions identified by President Rodrigo Duterte in his drug matrix," said Advincula.

He said he used to work at a certain "VitaPlus," a franchise of First Quadrant multilevel marketing company in Bicol. In 2010, he was transferred to work for the operations center at the underground facilities in Misibis Bay.

He was later placed at the transmitting and facilitating team of a drug syndicate where the monthly "tara" or internal documents of the group recorded monthly allocation for its members.

Advincula claimed that he was able to scan the code engraved in the tattoo of Go. He also said Paolo Duterte, a senior member, also bore the same code in his tattoo.

"Our team scans the code in the tattoos of the senior members of the syndicate including Paolo Duterte and Bong Go. It is sent to the financial controller that is based at Hong Kong for the validation of the transaction," he explained.

In 2012 he was allegedly imprisoned for estafa but was released in 2016 due to what he said is "good behavior."

Since then, Advincula strayed from the syndicate but when he started to get threats, he decided to reveal what he knew about the drug trade.

"I am ready to face any investigation by Senate to testify all of what I have revealed in the video series," he said.

"I ask for prayers for my safety and for the future of our country. Until President Duterte's family and allies are involved in drug syndicate, the bloodbath in the country will continue. This is the real war on drugs," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS