President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Filipino-Muslims to help the government in pushing for real and meaningful social and moral transformation as he greeted them on their observance of Ramadhan.

Filipino-Muslims started their holy month of Ramadhan on Monday afternoon.

"This administration strives to unite all Filipinos, regardless of religion, cultural tradition, and political belief," said Duterte in his message.

"Together, let us create the change that we have been aspiring for - the social and moral transformation that is real and meaningful and the lasting progress that will uplift the lives of our kababayans," he added.

As the Filipino-Muslims also observe Ramadhan, Duterte asked them to make the occasion as "solemn opportunity to ask God's forgiveness for the sins we have committed" and to be thankful for all the blessing that they have received in the past year.

"I trust that you will offer sincere prayers for peace, solidarity, and understanding among our people and all of humanity," he added.

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo also urged the Filipino-Muslims to join hands in building a nation grounded on love, respect, inclusivity, and mutual understanding. Celerina Monte/DMS