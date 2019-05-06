The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the military respects the decision of the Supreme Court to issue a writ of amparo and habeas data in favor of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL).

“We take notice through a news report that the Supreme Court has resolved to issue the writ of amparo and habeas data and thereupon referred the case to the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals to hear the petition,” Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said Friday night.

“This is a prerogative of the SC. This is not yet the decision on the merits of the case but the procedures of the writs,” he noted.

“And the AFP respects that. The AFP is an institution that submits to the rule of law and bows down to the majesty of the courts,” he added.

Arevalo assures that the military is prepared to answer all allegations of the lawyer’s group before the court.

“We have communicated with the (Office of Solicitor General) OSG as our statutory counsel and prepared the refutations of all the baseless claims of NUPL,” he said.

“We are committed to tell the Honorable Supreme Court nothing but the truth when we present our side that the acts attributed to the AFP are mere imputations and allegations. We have pieces of evidence to refute NUPL’s baseless claims,” he noted.

“We maintain that the AFP is the protector of the people and the state and that national security is of paramount interest,” he added.

Arevalo made the statement after the SC issued a writ of amparo and habeas data in favor of the NUPL who accused the government of violating their rights to life, liberty and security.

In its petition, the NUPL sought for the issuance of the writ of amparo and habeas data for their protection, because of alleged threats, harassment and red tagging. Robina Asido/DMS