President Rodrigo Duterte, in a statement on Sunday, expressed his condolences to the family of the late Former House Speaker Prospero Nograles.

"His legacy as a leader who used his voice to speak on behalf of the Filipino people will continue to inspire other politicians and leaders who are committed to serving their countrymen," Duterte said.

Nograles, 71, passed away on Saturday, his son, Karlo, Duterte's Cabinet Secretary.

Malacanang also honored Nograles in a statement.

"The Palace is saddened by the demise of former Speaker Prospero C. Nograles and wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to his bereaved wife, Rhodora, and son, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, as well as his siblings and their families," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

Panelo also described the late legislator as the "pride of Mindanao."

"He made history when he became the first elected Mindanaoan who assumed the leadership of the House of Representatives, an august body where he also served for five terms representing the 1st District of Davao City," Panelo added.

The wake for Nograles will be at Chapel 1 at Heritage Park, Fort Bonifacio, BGC. Viewing began Sunday and will last until Monday before the body is flown to Davao on May 7. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS