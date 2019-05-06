The Palace welcomes the result of a Social Weather Stations survey where President Rodrigo Duterte earned a record-high net satisfaction rating.

“The Palace is pleased with the results of the First Quarter 2019 survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations which show a new record-high of +72 net satisfaction rating or 81 percent satisfaction rating for the Duterte Administration,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said on Saturday.

Panelo said “this is the highest rating received by any administration since the polling firm started such survey in February 1989.”

“We are also glad that our people appreciate the current government's efforts in fighting poverty as this specific issue got the highest rating, along with other issues like reconstructing Marawi City as well as fighting terrorism,” he said.

“Poverty-stricken areas in the Philippines have become the spawning grounds for terrorist activities. In combating terrorism, therefore, the Executive likewise pays attention to addressing the socioeconomic causes of the problem. A whole-of-the-nation approach centered on peace and development is laid out and we are gratified that the public acknowledges it,” he added.

The latest SWS survey result showed the administration “was very good on reconstructing Marawi City and fighting terrorism.”

The government said it was also ''good on fighting crimes, reconciling with communist rebels, reconciling with Muslim rebels, eradicating graft and corruption, foreign relations, defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippines Sea, and ensuring that no family will ever be hungry.”

Panelo said the record-high satisfaction rating earned by the administration “is a hard slap on the face” on the detractors.

“The efforts of this Administration in serving the nation and the Filipinos are starting to bear fruit. Our countrymen's towering satisfaction in favor of our hardships and attainments is a hard slap on the face of the opposition and our detractors who, from day one, never gave the leadership of President Duterte a chance to show them his competence in administering the nation's affairs,” he said.

“While they continue with their political offensives against us, we endlessly grind for our nation's interests and betterment. And as we have repeatedly said, they can always do their worst and we will do our best,” he noted.

Panelo said the government reiterates its call to the opposition ''to wake up from their stupor and instead of unleashing negative forces against the government they should contribute to the building of our nation lest they be crushed by the stallions of change galloping across the land.” Robina Asido/DMS