Crop damage from El Nino is estimated to surpass seven billion pesos the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

The NDRRMC report shows crop damage in 14 regions, starting from Ilocos to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao reached P7.926 billion.

The NDRRMC said figures may change due to validation being done by the Department of Agriculture.

The report also noted that a total of 247,610 farmers in the 14 regions were affected by El Nino.

A total of 78,691 families or 393,455 persons in the Davao and Soccsksargen regions were affected by drought and dry spell.

A total of 43 local government units declared a state of calamity in their areas because of El Nino. Robina Asido/DMS