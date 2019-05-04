Malacanang urged on Friday the new bar passers, who would take their oath as new lawyers, to instill in themselves the value of integrity.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace also hopes many of the 1,800 law students who passed the 2018 bar exam would join the government.

"We wish the successful examinees all the best as they begin to pursue a path that is exciting as it is rewarding even if at times perilous," he said.

"As they prepare to take their oaths and sign in the roll of attorneys, we urge them to inculcate in their minds that integrity is the highest in the hierarchy of virtues in the legal profession. We hope that many of our country's new lawyers consider pursuing a career in the government and help build a progressive and peaceful nation that will provide a comfortable life for all," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

Out of 8,158 examinees who took the bar during the four Sundays of November last year, 1,800 passed, which is equivalent to 22.07 percent.

One of the passers was the youngest son of detained opposition Senator Leila de Lima, Vincent Joshua Bohol, who graduated also from San Beda University, the lawmaker's and President Rodrigo Duterte's alma mater.

"Their youth, idealism, academic competence and personal integrity are welcome under the present administration, and should be in succeeding administrations as well," Panelo said.

He said that learning the law is never ending process as its practice is faced with endless challenges and a constant wrestling with conscience as "we ought to remove our partisanship, personal feelings and biases as well as prejudices when a question of law or a case subject of litigation is thrown to our lap for the application of the letter and spirit of the law."

Panelo also congratulated their parents and those who provided the means for the "new gladiators of law" to graduate from law schools. Celerina Monte/DMS