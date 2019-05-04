The alleged administrator of website metrobalita.com denied involvement in circulating 'Bikoy' videos online.

In a press conference on Friday, Rodel Jayme whom authorities suspect as the administrator of the website which was posted videos of a certain 'Bikoy' who uttered allegations connecting presidential son Paolo Duterte and others to illegal drug trade, said he had no idea about these videos.

"I only did the website as a webmaster. I was just doing it for a living," Jayme said.

"I am not Bikoy, I did not upload those videos in the Facebook page, I did not upload those in You Tube, and I am not the one spreading those videos," he added.

According to Jayme, a friend whom he claimed was a supporter of the opposition party, paid P2,500 to create the website. He revealed he was offered financial support and was advised to hide from the authorities.

"They said they will give financial aide that will help me hide from the authorities until the election ends," he explained.

Jayme said he surrendered to the police when a search warrant was issued.

He also surrendered his computer and cellphone, which according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Thursday was examined by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) digital forensic laboratory.

The web creator insisted that uploading videos was not part of what he and his client agreed upon.

"We did not talk about uploading videos in the Facebook page. What [they told me] is that they will upload articles about the achievements of the [client's] electoral bet," he said.

Jayme, who will still undergo investigation, said for the meantime, he will not disclose any names involved in their transactions to the media. Cristina Eloisas Baclig/DMS