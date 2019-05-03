Authorities on Thursday said the gun used by Police Corporal Rocky Delos Reyes killed a six-year-old boy in Caloocan last April 28.

Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Director, said they received advance information from Philippine National Police ( PNP) Crime Laboratory that showed positive results.

“Advance info from Crime Lab shows that the gun surrendered by Police Corporal Rocky Delos Reyes was the one used in killing the child,” Eleazar told reporters in a message.

Police General Oscar Albayalde, the PNP chief, reminded anew all police personnel to follow revised police operational procedures or rules of engagement in all operations and activities.

The six-year-old boy died due to a gunshot wound and the victim’s grandmother was wounded in the foot by shots allegedly fired by Delos Reyes who was chasing a wanted suspect.

“All police actions ought to be guided by the Police Operational Procedures that should be followed to the letter,” Albayalde emphasized.

Albayalde said if Delos Reyes faithfully followed procedure, the incident would have been prevented citing Rules 7 and 8 of the Police Operational Procedures that govern use of force during operations and define circumstances when the use of firearms is justified.

The PNP reiterated they will never tolerate any wrongdoing or illegal act committed by any personnel.

Since 2016, the PNP has imposed disciplinary sanctions ranging from suspension, demotion to dismissal against 8,440 personnel. Ella Dionisio/DMS