A coordinated border patrol between the Philippines and Indonesia was formally opened in a ceremony in Davao City Thursday.

Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) spokesman said the ceremony that was graced by Commodore Ramil Roberto Enriquez, vice chairman, Republic Of the Philippines Border Committee and the concurrent commander of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao; and First Admiral Jonias Mozes Sipasulta, vice chairman of the Republic of Indonesia Border Committee was held at Pinnacle Hotel, Davao City.

Balagtey said participating navy units and members of the border committees from both countries attended.

"The coordinated patrol will be executed in four instances for this year. The main mission is to secure the common border, to curtail maritime crimes, and stop various sea crimes like smuggling and piracy," he said.

The patrol will provide the naval forces of both countries an opportunity to improve interoperability and capability for a safe and secure common border through naval exercises, said Balagtey.

Balagtey said the Philippine Navy will be deploying BRP Ramon Alcaraz while the Republic of Indonesia sending KRI Pandrong for the naval exercise.

The Indonesian vessel and her crew were welcomed by her Philippine counterpart after she made a port call on May 1, 2019, at Sasa, Warf, Davao City, he said.

"After the table-top exercise and goodwill games on May 3, 2019, the exercise at sea and sea patrol will commence with a send-off ceremony at 9 o'clock in the morning on May 4, 2019, at Sasa Wharf, Davao City," he added. Robina Asido/DMS