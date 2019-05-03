Malacanang welcomed on Thursday the signing of the implementing rules and regulations for the Expanded Maternity Leave Law.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that with the new law, this could mean more quality time by the parents to their family.

"Imagine, 105 days, that means you will have more time with your family, quality time. And that means also your health will be protected, because you will not be forced to work immediately after giving birth," he said.

He added the law also provides additional paid leave of absence for the father.

Under Republic Act No. 11210 or the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, employed women, whether in the government or private sector, are allowed to take 105 days of maternity leave credits from previous 60 days for normal delivery and 78 days for cesarean section.

The new law also provides that seven days out of 105 days of maternity leave credits are transferable to fathers. For single mothers, they are granted additional 15 days of paid leave.

The IRR on the Expanded Maternity Leave was signed on May 1, Labor Day. Celerina Monte/DMS