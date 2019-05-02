The military and police overran a reported training camp of New People's Army (NPA) in Quezon province on Wednesday.

Capt. Patrick Jay Retumban, spokesman of the 2nd Infantry Division, said the training camp was seized by military and police forces after an encounter with aroud 30 alleged NPAs rebels at the vicinity of Brgy Canaway, General Nakar, Quezon at 9:55 am.

According to Lt. Col. Christopher Diaz, Commander of the 80th Infantry Battalion, “the enemy encampment has 10 bunkers which can accommodate more or less 60 terrorists”.

"Additional forces have been deployed to pursue the fleeing terrorists while other military assets such as aircraft, patrol boats and tracking dogs have been alerted for possible offensive actions," he added.

Retumban said initial reports indicate that government troops recovered a blasting cap, improvised explosive device (IED), commercial radio, enemy documents and several other war materiel after the clash.

"No casualty was reported on the government side while the bloodstains on the terrorists’ position and along their withdrawal route indicate massive casualties on the part of the NPAs," he said. Robina Asido/DMS