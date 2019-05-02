Authorities recovered around P100 million worth of cocaine in the waters of Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

Caraga regional police on Wednesday said they recovered two more suspected blocks of cocaine from a fisherman who surrendered 16 blocks to Lingig Municipal Police Station last Tuesday.

A follow-up operation was conducted by the Lingig police which resulted in the recovery of two bricks of alleged cocaine estimated to weigh two kilograms and a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P10 million.

On Tuesday, Caraga police recovered 16 blocks of suspected cocaine from a fisherman to the Lingig Municipal Police station around 9:30 pm.

The suspected cocaine weighed 20 kilogram with estimated worth of P100 million but still subject to official weighing and confirmatory tests.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac lauded the commendable act of the fisherman.

“We continue to encourage the public to continue to immediately turn-over to the police suspected bricks of cocaine they may find floating or washed ashore in their village or fishing community,” he said.

The bricks are in the custody of the Lingig police for proper disposition.

Last Monday, Police Brigadier General Gilberto Cruz, the Caraga regional director, said the intensive information drive of police units led to the discovery and turnover of a total of 157 bricks of cocaine weighing 198,525 grams. Ella Dionisio/DMS