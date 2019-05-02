The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday lauded the peaceful celebration of Labor Day.

This after a total of 8,235 rallyists went to different parts of the country for their May 1 protest.

According to Philippine National Police spokesperson, Colonel Bernard Banac, the peace and order situation nationwide remained generally peaceful and orderly, with no untoward incidents.

Based on their record, 5,750 protesters conducted their activities in Metro Manila, 1,435 in Calabarzon Region, 190 in Camarines Sur, 150 in General Santos, 560 in Butuan City, 150 in Caraga Region, and some in Cebu City.

Around 1,000 protesters and employees of EMI- Yazaki under the independent group of “Samahan ng Manggagawang EMI” (Union of EMI workers) also staged a rally in Imus, Cavite around 7am which ended around 9 am.

“We laud the workers nationwide for commemorating laborday in an orderly and peaceful manner,” Banac said in a statement.

Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, the National Capitol Region director, said protests in some parts of Metro Manila where the biggest protest was conducted in Liwasang Bonifacio are peaceful.

PNP said they will remain on full alert to provide security to the public, prevent crimes and respond to any disaster or emergency as some protest are still going on. Ella Dionisio/DMS