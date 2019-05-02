President Rodrigo Duterte has renewed his call to Congress to pass measures that would further protect rights of the workers, particularly their security of tenure.

Duterte made the call as he joined the Filipinos, including the overseas Filipino workers, in celebrating the Labor Day on Wednesday.

"I remain optimistic that one year since I issued Executive Order No. 51 implementing existing constitutional and statutory provisions against illegal contracting, my counterparts in Congress will consider passing much needed legislative measures that will fully protect our workers' rights, especially to security of tenure and self-organization," he said.

Duterte lamented that despite the annual observance of Labor Day, the plight of the Filipino workers, especially the OFWs, have not changed.

"It is unfortunate, however, that despite the yearly observance, the plight of our workers, especially those who choose to leave their families so they may earn better compensation abroad, remains the same," he said.

This, he said is the reason his administration has implemented measures within its powers to afford full protection to labor and promote equal opportunities for all.

Duterte expressed hope the observance of the Labor Day inspire everyone to work in improving the plight of the workers by creating an environment conducive to their personal and professional growth and development.

"Today, we celebrate the working class not as a tool of employers and capitalists but as an essential catalyst for our nation's overall progress," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS