The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday assured the public it is not the intention of the Cordillera Region police to inspect the vote counting machine.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Bernard Banac told the Commission on Elections ( Comelec) this will not happen again and they will make sure to have a better communication with them to prevent misunderstanding.

“We take due notice of the announcement by the Comelec and being one of the deputized agencies of Comelec in this election period, we will ensure that this will not happen again,” Banac said.

“Based on the statement of Regional Director (Police Brigadier General Israel Ephraim Dickson) that there was no intention on his part to inspect the VCMs ( vote counting machines). He just did his duty as RD ( regional director) to ensure that security and safety of the facility of the warehouse,” he added.

Last Monday, Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon in a social media post told the Baguio police to get out of the VCM hub as they are not allowed to conduct inspection there.

Banac assured the public they will always abide with Comelec resolutions and policies.

“We will ensure this will not be repeated in other areas of the country so we will remain obedient to all the policies, rules and regulations being implemented by the Comelec,” he said.

PNP reiterated they will remain neutral, non-partisan and apolitical.

On the issue on the removal of posters of opposition candidates “Otso Diretso”, Banac said their supporters might paste their posters in authorized place.

“We have a program with Comelec (and) PNP on removing posters, tarpaulins that is not in the authorized place so it may be part of that operation,” he said.

Banac said no candidate is exempted from this policy. Ella Dionisio/DMS