The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday warned those helping former police officer Eduardo Acierto to hide that they will also face charges.

“We are not discounting possibility that someone is hiding him that’s why we are reminding those who are involved or who is possible taking care of wanted ex-Police Colonel Acierto that he may face charges if proven that you are helping him,” PNP spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac said in a press briefing.

Banac said people should not be an accomplice of someone being hunted by the authorities.

“Taking care of someone that police officers are looking for is against the law,” he said.

Banac reiterated that the P10 million reward money offered by Malacanang will be a big help in their manhunt operations.

“Definitely this will be a big help in the ongoing manhunt operations being conducted against ex-Police Colonel Eduardo Acierto but with or without the reward money it is our mandate...as ordered by the court... to serve his warrant of arrest,” said Banac.

Banac said they are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration to prevent Acierto from leaving the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS