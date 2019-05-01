The Philippine Navy joined the University of the Philippine Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) in their research activity in the West Philippine Sea, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Arrangement was indeed made between the Philippine Navy and UPMSI. PN personnel joined the UPMSI on their research,” Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, told Daily Manila Shimbun.

In a press release, the UP MSI said a send-off program for their joint scientific expedition with the Department of Agriculture ? Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to the Kalayaan Island Group in the West Philippine Sea ” was conducted last April 22.

It said the joint scientific expedition is part of the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR BMB) funded project "Predicting Responses between Ocean Transport and Ecological Connectivity of Threatened ecosystems in the West Philippines Sea (PROTECT-WPS)".

The press release said the expedition will finish on May 6 .

“PROTECT-WPS will conduct biological and oceanographic research activities and surveys in some reefs and islands in the KIG-WPS with the aim of generating baseline data and understand changes occurring in threatened marine ecosystems,” it stated.

“The conduct of the expedition is under the Coordinated National MSR Initiatives and Related Activities in Philippine Waters 2019 (CONMIRA 2019), which is overseen by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea and facilitated by the National Coast Watch Council Secretariat,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS