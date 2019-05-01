President Rodrigo Duterte has a "strong endorsement appeal" as shown by the latest Pulse Asia survey where most of his backed senatorial candidates were included in the top 12.

"That means the people believe the President," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"This means, he has a strong endorsement appeal," he added

According to Pulse Asia's April 2019 “Ulat ng Bayan Survey” conducted on April 10 to 14, seven of Duterte-supported candidates were included in the top 12. They were Senator Cynthia Villar who ranked 1st to 2nd; Pia Cayetano, 3rd to 6th; Christopher "Bong" Go, 4th to 8th; Senator Sonny Angara, 4th to 9th; Ronaldo dela Rosa, 5th to 9th; Senator Koko Pimentel, 10th to 14th; and Imee Marcos, 10th to 14th.

Those who also made to the top 12 but were not endorsed by the President were Senator Grace Poe (1st to 2nd); Lito Lapid (3rd to 4th); Ramon Revilla Jr. (5th to 9th); Nancy Binay (6th to 9th); Jinggoy Estrada (10th to 14th); Bam Aquino (10th to 14th); and JV Ejercito (10th to 16th).

Panelo said the Palace believes that the Filipinos want to vote for these candidates, whether from the administration or not, because they expect them to help the President in uplifting their lives. Celerina Monte/DMS