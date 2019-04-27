The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) on Friday said water level on Angat Dam might reach below minimum operating water level by the end of the week.

Angat Dam's water level as on Friday morning is at 180.73 meters, several meters lower than the 212 normal high water level of the dam. According to NWRB, the dam is nearing its minimum operating water level of 180 meters.

"Based on simulations grounding from PAGASA forecast, the MOWL will be breached by the weekend, either on April 27 or 28. The lowest water elevation this year will reach 173.13 meters by the end of May," the statement from NWRB read.

NWRB decided to implement rules which states that once the dam's MOWL has been breached, "water releases shall be made on the following order of priority: 1) municipal use, 2) irrigation use, 3) river maintenance."

The allocation for the Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) will remain at 48 cubic meters per second.

The board announced a decrease in water release for irrigation into 10 cubic meters per second in the whole month of May.

But the board assured the public water supply from the dam is still sufficient for May and June until the projected onset of rainy season.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources, MWSS and concessionaires, National Irrigation Administration, National Privacy Commission, and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration are working with NWRB to ensure sufficient water supply in Metro Manila and for farmers from Bulacan and Pampanga.

NWRB said it has started the temporary reopening of MWSS deep wells and issuance of temporary water permit for construction of additional deep wells. A cloud seeding operation is expected to induce rainfall in the Angat area, the board said.

The board also prepared the Angat Dam low level outlet if the water level of the reservoir reaches 260 meters. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS