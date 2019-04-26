Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Thursday said they doesn’t want to engage in word war with Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

In an interview with reporters, Albayalde debunked the claim of Teodoro that he talked to Marikina's chief of police, Col. Redrico Maranan.

“He (Teodoro) said he already talked to the chief. Well according to the chief ofopolice yesterday I talked to him. I personally went to Marikina yesterday and he (Maranan) said they have not talked yet that’s why what he is saying is not true,” he said.

“And as I have said, we don’t want to engage in word war. We are only reacting on the report based on what was submitted to us by the Regional Director (Major General Guillermo Eleazar) of National Capital Region Police Office,” he added.

The chief PNP said it’s up to Teodoro if he thinks what happened is only “miscommunication”.

He said they endorsed the report to Department of Interior and Local Government for their information and appropriate action.

“It’s up to him, we are just acting on the report of the Director of the NCRPO. Hopefully they will realize that we are just acting on the report of the NCRPO,” said Albayalde.

Teodoro, in a statement, told Albayalde that he should verify the report first before releasing a statement.

“Well it’s verified. It’s no less than the Director of NCRPO, no less than the Chief of Police and no less that the Eastern Police (District) Director (Brigadier General Christopher Tambungan) who said it. And they made a black and white report on this. I did not invent (the incident), I will not react if there is no report coming from the ground,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde is sure that the former Marikina police chief, Colonel Roger Quesada, informed the mayor that he will leave the city after being promoted to a post in the Mimaropa (Mindoro- Marinduque- Romblon- Palawan) region.

He added during Quesada’s time, they did not experience the same treatment.

“So far there is none during the time of Quesada and I’m sure Colonel Quesada before leaving, he informed his mayor,” said Albayalde.

“We have not experienced anything before, I really do not know why some local chief executives react like that,” he added.

Albayalde said he will not remove Maranan from his post as he is not doing anything wrong.

He then said local chief executives can choose from their referrals but since its election period, officials were stripped of their powers of operation control and supervision over the police.

On Monday, without naming anyone, Albayalde said some local officials act “unprofessional” and “childish” if they were not given favor by the police.

It was then revealed that he was referring to Marikina City Mayor Teodoro who allegedly removed his support to the PNP and ordered the removal of posters where PNP hotlines can be found.

Teodoro denied the allegation but admitted he was not pleased about being not informed about the change of command in the city saying it is a matter of respect and courtesy. Ella Dionisio/DMS