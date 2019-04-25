Ten persons were injured and minimal damage was reported in Eastern Samar following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on Tuesday, officials said Wednesday.

Eastern Samar Governor Marcelo Ferdinand Picardal said little damage was reported on major roads, bridges, churches and other structures.

“There is also no damage to our irrigation line and electricity in

Borongan City and the whole of Eastern Samar was restored last night

(Tuesday),” he told dzMM.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said police identified the injured as Rudy Pabroa, 39; Joseph Froilan, 46; Ernesto Aseo, 42; William Millagrosa, 48; Nikki Osal, 34; Romana Rosita, Gian Mark Abalos, 8; and two more individuals.

Jalad said 35 structures were damaged while Eastern and Northern Samar experienced power interruption.

The town of San Julian which was the quake's epicenter saw minor damage, said Picardal. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS