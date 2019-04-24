The owner of the collapsed supermarket in Porac, Pampanga "voluntarily surrendered" to authorities, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday.

In a press briefing in Pampanga, Albayalde said they are investigating if there are negligence with the owner of Chuzon Supermarket, Samuel Chu.

"Mr. Chu is under the custody of Porac Municipal Police Station. He is under investigation to determine if there is negligence," he told reporters.

"He was invited and he voluntarily accepted the invitation (of the authorities)," Albayalde said.

He added that the Department of Public Works and Highways are inspecting the supermarket to check if it complied with the building code.

"(It is checking) the structure and integrity of the building and to see if there are any violations during the construction of the building," said Albayalde.

The PNP chief said they received information that one of Chu's establishment located in Apalit, Pampanga also incurred damages.

According to Albayalde, Chu is allowed to go home as they asked all necessary documents such as permits, licenses and the original plan of the building.

"We can go to where he is located. He will not hide," he said.

"If there is liability, if it is proven that there is lack in structural design, strength in materials, he will be really held liable," he said.

Albayalde said the local government of Porac may also be held liable if found they issued a building permit.

"If they really issued a permit to build, building permit despite knowing that the building is substandard, they can be held liable also," he said.

As of posting time, 16 people died while two remains missing after the establishment collapsed due to the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck some parts of Luzon on Monday. Ella Dionisio/DMS