The Philippine National Police (PNP) has directed the Eastern Visayas regional office to raise their alert status, activate their disaster task group and provide assistance following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck San Julian, Eastern Samar Tuesday afternoon.

“In view of the earthquake that struck Eastern Samar at around 1:37 pm today, PNP Chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde has directed the PRO8 (Police Regional Office 8) under Police Brigadier General Dionardo Carlos to raise their alert level to full alert, activate their Disaster Incident Management Task Group and immediately provide assistance to the RDRRMC ( Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council), local government units in the region, other government agencies and civilian rescue groups,” PNP spokesperson Col. Bernard Banac said in a statement.

“Paramount is the safety of the public, the maintenance of security in all affected areas to prevent any looting or disorder, and the clearing of all roads and bridges for speedy search, rescue and relief operations,” he added.

Banac said he regional police's engineering service are ordered to inspect all police station buildings and other camp facilities to determine their structural integrity, safety, and fitness for use by PNP personnel and the public availing of services.

“Likewise, Gen. Albayalde emphasized the physical security of all detention cells to ensure that no suspects under custody shall be able to escape,” said Banac.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, the PNP regional police office said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“Police Regional Office 8 is closely monitoring as to the damages that government properties may incur and to any victims that may have been injured from the quake,” it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS