President Rodrigo Duterte skipped on Monday night the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum of Asia Manila Conference in Taguig City.

In a text message to reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte decided to just stay in Davao City because he was not feeling well.

"He is not feeling well due to his punishing schedule and successive campaign sorties," he said.

Duterte was in Agusan del Norte on Sunday to campaign for the senatorial bets of the ruling PDP-Laban.

In several occasions in the past, Duterte also failed to attend his scheduled activities due to health reasons.

Panelo said when a strong earthquake hit Luzon, including Metro Manila on Monday afternoon, Duterte was at his home.

"He was in his Davao residence when the earthquake struck," he said.

Duterte is set to attend the Belt and Road forum in China on April 25 to 27. Celerina Monte/DMS